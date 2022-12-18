Financial Comparison: AdTheorent (ADTH) and Its Rivals

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AdTheorent to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdTheorent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 754 3877 9126 259 2.63

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.50%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.57 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -32.44

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AdTheorent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.07% -19.88% -7.07%

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdTheorent rivals beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

