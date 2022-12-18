Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) Critical Contrast

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) and DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Syneos Health and DNAPrint Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 7 3 0 2.30 DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syneos Health currently has a consensus target price of $54.10, indicating a potential upside of 56.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

94.8% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Syneos Health and DNAPrint Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $5.21 billion 0.68 $234.83 million $2.75 12.59 DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

Risk & Volatility

Syneos Health has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and DNAPrint Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 5.31% 14.01% 5.69% DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Syneos Health beats DNAPrint Genomics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

