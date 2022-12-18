Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $30.29

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 356,098 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after buying an additional 827,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after buying an additional 168,389 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.