Exelon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 8,887 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 2,114 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.