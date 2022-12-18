Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.95.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. Affirm has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

