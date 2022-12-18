Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RENT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.41.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 811,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

