Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.57.

Several brokerages have commented on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

