International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.26) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.