Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $19,770,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.