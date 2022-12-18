Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $372.71

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $359.87 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.98.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.