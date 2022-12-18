Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $94.14

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Post Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Post by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

