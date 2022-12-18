Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $94.14

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Post by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

