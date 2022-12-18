Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $45.89

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

