JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,940.0 days.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.74) to €15.10 ($15.89) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($23.16) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.58) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.