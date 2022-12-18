K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 2,663,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KNTNF. TD Securities dropped their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.