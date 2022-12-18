Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Journey Energy Price Performance
Shares of JRNGF stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.
Journey Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.