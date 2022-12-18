Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Journey Energy Price Performance

Shares of JRNGF stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

