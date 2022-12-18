Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,964,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 12,412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.3 days.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Rating)

Read More

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.