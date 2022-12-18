JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €21.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.20 ($19.16) to €21.00 ($22.11) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

