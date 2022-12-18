Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $185.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.64.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.88.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

