SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.26 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock worth $1,443,735. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

