PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $64.54, but opened at $60.99. PDC Energy shares last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 1,456 shares.

Specifically, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,870,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

