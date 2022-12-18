Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$76.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.44.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Metro Stock Down 0.1 %
MRU stock opened at C$76.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Metro has a 52 week low of C$62.86 and a 52 week high of C$78.90.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
