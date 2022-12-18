Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.77.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $248.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.37. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

