Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $55.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $233,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,317.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,500 shares of company stock worth $9,648,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of -0.40.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
