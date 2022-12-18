SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,928.43 ($23.66).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.41) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.39) to GBX 2,050 ($25.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SSE Trading Down 1.9 %

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,688.50 ($20.72) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,614.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,682.45. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,722.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

