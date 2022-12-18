Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 700

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 700 ($8.59).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.89) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.59) to GBX 725 ($8.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.20) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.85) to GBX 650 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Trading Down 2.2 %

LON INF opened at GBX 607.60 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 562.85. The stock has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,050.67. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 467.50 ($5.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 631 ($7.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.