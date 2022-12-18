Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 451.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $71,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 36.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

