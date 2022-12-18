The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

