The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $24.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 581.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 10.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Stock Down 0.6 %
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
