Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.89) to €5.30 ($5.58) in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth $61,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

