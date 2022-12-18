Analyzing TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 4.00% 6.52% 1.08% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAlta and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $2.17 billion 1.15 -$428.47 million $0.24 38.75 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

EnSync has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta.

TransAlta has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransAlta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TransAlta and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta currently has a consensus price target of $16.42, indicating a potential upside of 76.52%.

Summary

TransAlta beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. The company also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. It serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

