Reviewing Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenwave Technology Solutions and Reliance Steel & Aluminum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliance Steel & Aluminum 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus target price of $222.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reliance Steel & Aluminum is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions -111.97% -159.52% -104.61% Reliance Steel & Aluminum 10.98% 29.31% 19.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.18 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Reliance Steel & Aluminum $14.09 billion 0.84 $1.41 billion $30.57 6.58

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reliance Steel & Aluminum beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It also distributes non-ferrous metals products and tubular building products; and manufactures specialty extruded metals, fabricated parts, and welded components. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 in other countries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

