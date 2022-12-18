Head to Head Review: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EVERTEC and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

EVERTEC presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.41%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $589.80 million 3.39 $161.13 million $3.62 8.48 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 1.16 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 41.09% 33.61% 14.14% Beyond Commerce -32.60% N/A -25.70%

Summary

EVERTEC beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

