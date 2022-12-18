StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MHLD stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 1.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

