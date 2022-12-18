StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Down 3.0 %
MHLD stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.