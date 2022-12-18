Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.