WeWork Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,502 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 261% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,189 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WE. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the first quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WeWork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WeWork by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WE opened at $1.57 on Friday. WeWork has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

