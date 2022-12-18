Barclays Boosts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $23.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.13.

BALY stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

