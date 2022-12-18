Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,169 put options.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $29.66.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,640 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.