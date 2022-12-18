Blend Labs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,132 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 608% compared to the average volume of 301 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $1,077,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 970,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $1,077,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,810,170 shares of company stock worth $2,179,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 1,968,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 1,210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Shares of BLND opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. Research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

