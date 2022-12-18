Traders Purchase High Volume of Global X Silver Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average volume of 1,174 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 118.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $28.11 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.