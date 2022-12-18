Blackstone Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 48,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 27,923 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $138.95.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.