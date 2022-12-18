Blackstone Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 48,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 27,923 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.