Manchester United Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 22,090 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 220% compared to the average daily volume of 6,908 put options.

Several analysts have commented on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MANU stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth $3,157,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after buying an additional 476,187 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,122,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,753,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

