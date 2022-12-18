SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 78,819 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the average volume of 43,299 call options.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.53. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $170.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
