VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 224,608 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 103,470 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.