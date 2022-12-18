Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 47,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 31,205 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

