ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARR. B. Riley cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $749.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,634,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,492,000 after buying an additional 2,435,473 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after buying an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
