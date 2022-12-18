Morgan Stanley Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $128.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.43.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.