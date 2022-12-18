Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.