Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.60.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

