AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

ADTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of AdTheorent stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AdTheorent will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdTheorent by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,911,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 600,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.