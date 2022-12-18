PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.
PAR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
PAR Technology Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.75. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $56.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
Further Reading
